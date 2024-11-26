RASS conducts Siva Parvathi Kalyanam

Tirupati: On the occasion of Karthika Masam, city-based NGO RASS (Rastriya Seva Samithi) conducted special puja programme for women.

Large number of women in Bommagunta area participated in the devotional programme held at Padmavati Prarthana Mahila Mandali meeting hall on Monday. As part of the programme, devotional songs and Sivanama Sankeerthanam were rendered by the participants.

Siva Parvathi Kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi was conducted amidst religious fervor.

RASS general secretary S Venkatarathnam said the devotional programme was held for the women on the last Monday of the holy Karthika Masam.

Disha DSP Srilatha, Project Director V Nagaraju and others were present.