Live
- Sir Sorabji Memorial cricket tourney held
- 3 including 2 women held in murder case
- SP slams UP govt, calls it orchestrated
- Shot In The Arm For Tribals… Girijan Coop Corpn Ropes In City Firm To Digitalise Petrol Bunks
- Complete failure of UP govt: Congress
- ‘Excavation rumour sparked violence, SDM, CO responsible’
- Cinematic legacy celebrated at SV University
- No permission needed for buildings up to 15 metres
- Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?
- GHMC Commissioner attends Prajavani, receives 126 applications
Just In
RASS conducts Siva Parvathi Kalyanam
Highlights
On the occasion of Karthika Masam, city-based NGO RASS (Rastriya Seva Samithi) conducted special puja programme for women.
Tirupati: On the occasion of Karthika Masam, city-based NGO RASS (Rastriya Seva Samithi) conducted special puja programme for women.
Large number of women in Bommagunta area participated in the devotional programme held at Padmavati Prarthana Mahila Mandali meeting hall on Monday. As part of the programme, devotional songs and Sivanama Sankeerthanam were rendered by the participants.
Siva Parvathi Kalyanam, the celestial wedding of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi was conducted amidst religious fervor.
RASS general secretary S Venkatarathnam said the devotional programme was held for the women on the last Monday of the holy Karthika Masam.
Disha DSP Srilatha, Project Director V Nagaraju and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS