Ratan Tata Road proposal sparks buzz in temple town

Tirupati: In a surprising and intriguing turn of events, massive hoardings have cropped up along the 3-kilometre AIR Bypass Road in Tirupati, urging authorities to rename the iconic stretch as ‘Ra-tan Tata Road.’ This road, which connects Lakshmipuram Circle to MR Palli Circle, has long been associated with the All India Radio station near Annamayya Circle at its midpoint.

The sudden appearance of these hoardings, coinciding with the 87th birth anniversary of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, has become the talk of the town. The banners, purportedly put up by self-proclaimed “super fans” of the late Tata Group patriarch, feature his image alongside photos of fans calling for the road’s renaming to honor his immense contributions to the nation.

Interestingly, the group behind this initiative has taken their campaign digital, forming a WhatsApp group to rally support. A number prominently displayed on the hoardings invites people to join the movement by sending a simple ‘Hi’ to 9492594114.

The AIR Bypass Road, already a bustling commercial hub, has grown in prominence in recent years. With its wide lanes, ample parking and an influx of branded stores and eateries, the road has become a hive of activity in the pilgrim city. Local businesses, commuters and visi-tors alike rely heavily on this thoroughfare.

For decades, its association with All India Radio has been a source of pride for locals. Howev-er, the proposal to rename it after Ratan Tata has ignited a lively debate. Supporters argue that the industrial icon deserves such recognition for his exemplary leadership and philanthropy, while others are hesitant to part with a name steeped in the city’s history.

The demand has put the spotlight on the state’s NDA government and the municipal corpora-tion, who will ultimately decide the fate of the renaming proposal. While no official response has been made, the sheer visibility of the hoardings has sparked spirited discussions among residents and on social media platforms.

As the debate unfolds, the flashy banners have already achieved their goal: making people stop, think and talk about the impact of one of India’s most beloved industrialists. Of course, at one or two points these hoardings have been causing trouble to vehicular traffic which the authorities have to consider immediately.