Ratha Saptami in Tirumala: February 4 Festivities and Schedule

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that the annual Ratha Saptami festival will be celebrated on February 4. Known as a “mini Brahmotsavam,” the event will feature processions of Lord Malayappa Swamy on seven vahanams (chariots) throughout the day.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) Shyamala Rao, along with Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary, held a meeting at Annamayya Bhavan to oversee the arrangements. Officials from various departments participated in the discussion, focusing on crowd management, security, and facilities for devotees.

EO Shyamala Rao highlighted the importance of ensuring smooth entry and exit in the galleries, timely provision of food and water for devotees, and traffic regulation. Following the meeting, the EO and other officials inspected the four Mada streets where the processions will take place.

The festival begins at sunrise, with the deity gracing different chariots throughout the day. The detailed schedule is as follows:

- 5:30 AM – 8:00 AM: Surya Prabha Vahanam (Sunrise: 6:44 AM)

- 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM: Chinna Sesha Vahanam

- 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Garuda Vahanam

- 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Hanumantha Vahanam

- 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Chakrasnanam

- 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Kalpavriksha Vahanam

- 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

- 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Chandraprabha Vahanam

To accommodate the festival, TTD has canceled several sevas, including Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana, Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on February 4. Additionally, privilege darshans for NRIs, parents with infants, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals will not be available.

VIP break darshans are also suspended, except for protocol dignitaries. TTD will not accept recommendation letters for break darshans on February 3. Devotees holding Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets are requested to adhere to their assigned reporting times at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex to avoid unnecessary delays.

Ratha Saptami marks Surya Jayanti, the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Magha month, celebrating the Sun God.