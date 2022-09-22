Ratnakar's term as spl representative for North America extended

Tadepalli (Guntur): The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the tenure of Pandugayala Ratnakar by another year as special representative of Andhra Pradesh for North America.

It may be recalled that Ratnakar joined the office in September, 2019 and completed two years term. Giving priority to loyalty, Chief MinisterYS Jagan Mohan Reddy has rewarded P Ratnakar by extending his term for one more year.

Ratnakar expressed happiness for getting the post for the third time and thanked everyone, who supported him. "It is a great opportunity to work with the Chief Minister," he said.

Hailing the Chief Minister for giving prominence to education sector, he said programmes and schemes implemented by CM Jagan in education sector are revolutionary and phenomenal. He also recalled the efforts of the Chief Minister in the fields of agriculture, industry and other sectors.

P Ratnakar is a stringent follower of YSRCP since the formation of the party and has actively participated in all the party activities. He took up responsibility as YSRCP America Convener and offered best services to the party.