RBI to construct state regional office in Amaravati

Guntur: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will construct its regional office on 3 acres of land at Nelapadu village of Amaravati very soon. For this purpose, it has purchased the land from the State government at a cost of Rs.12 crore. The RBI officials entered into an agreement with the APCRDA to this effect on Friday.

APCRDA joint director of the estates department, V David Raju handed over the agreement to RBI assistant general manager V C Roopa at a programme held at the APCRDA office.

Along with constructing the regional office in Amaravati, RBI plans to invest over Rs.200 crore for operational activities in the capital.

The regional office will be built on approximately 1.6 lakh square feet of land. With the completion of this agreement, a significant step has been taken toward expanding RBI’s operations in Amaravati.