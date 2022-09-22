RBKs playing key role in agri sector, says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Asserting that the state government had rolled a green carpet to agriculture sector by bringing in revolutionary changes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the change is visible through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) right from supply of quality seeds to sale of produce besides providing insurance cover and nine hour free power.

Rounding up the short discussion on agriculture and allied sectors in Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said RBKs have been the most tangible units at village level which are offering numerous services to farmers and assured that the state did not and will not collect any extra amount on meters fixed to agriculture motors. He said it would help in providing quality power to farmers for nine hours in daytime.

Asserting that all the promises made in the manifesto to farmers have been fulfilled, the Chief Minister said nano technology would be used soon and about 2,000 drones would be pressed into service for spraying the pesticides in a scientific manner.

All the welfare schemes are aimed at benefiting the farmers with a landholding of less than three acre who form 87 per cent and many of them are also beneficiaries of other schemes under Navaratnalu.

Taking a dig at former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said the Opposition leader was synonymous with drought and during the past three years all water bodies, including the major rivers are brimming with water and groundwater level had swelled while agriculture production had increased drastically. YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, insurance scheme, zero interest scheme and input subsidy besides RBKs have been very useful to the farmers, the Chief Minister said. "In the 10,778 RBKs, qualified people were working to guide the farmers and people from NITI Ayog, World Bank and FAO (Food and Agricultural Organisation) also have visited them to study their functioning. Lab to land, YSR Yantra Schemes, Calamity and Price Stabilisation Funds have played their role in the time of crisis," he said. The government was committed to the welfare of farmers and will continue its proactive role in promoting agriculture and allied sectors, he said.