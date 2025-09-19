RDT a boon for the poor: MLA Sindhura Reddy

Amaravati Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy called the Rural Development Trust (RDT) a “blessing for the poor” and appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to intervene and secure immediate renewal of its FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) approval from the Central Government.

Reddy noted that RDT has been serving people selflessly, beyond caste, religion, or politics, focusing on education, healthcare, women empowerment, sports, agriculture, housing, and irrigation.

Operating in 3,891 villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the organisation benefits nearly 4.5 lakh families. She highlighted RDT’s major contributions, including construction of houses for the poor, schools, check dams, and three hospitals offering free or low-cost medical care.

These hospitals serve about 8.5 lakh outpatients annually, provide treatment to 60,000 inpatients, and have performed around 15,000 surgeries and 15,000 deliveries.

With over 3,000 employees, RDT also trains rural youth in sports, helping many achieve national and international recognition.

Reddy said that granting FCRA renewal would allow RDT to continue its vital services and expand welfare programmes for lakhs of underprivileged families across Andhra Pradesh.