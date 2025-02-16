  • Menu
Reaching out to needy in remote places

Highlights

  • Doctor Loka Priya prioritises the health of the community over her personal safety
  • Provides services to the hilltop villages, including some small hamlet villages

Vizianagaram: A medical officer has taken a daring step to serve the common public. The doctor prioritises the health of the community over her personal safety. Along with her medical staff, she provided services to the hilltop villages, including some small hamlet villages under the Lothu Gedda Panchayati of the Mentada mandal, which are located in hilly and remote areas.

Generally, no government officer dares to visit these villages due to the need to cross the Andhra reservoir built on the Champavathi River. However, the medical officer of Mentada, Dr Loka Priya reached these villages by crossing the reservoir on lightweight thermocol sheets, conducting a medical camp and distributing medicines to the locals.

The residents were amazed to see the doctor and her team arriving in the village, carrying medicines with them.

Although crossing the reservoir on such flimsy material is risky, Dr Loka Priya made a concerted effort and accomplished this challenging feat.

Speaking on the occasion, Loka Priya stated that she prioritises her duty over her own safety. “The people here are facing several health issues, such as malnutrition and anemia. As a doctor, it’s my responsibility to guide them and advise them on taking care of their health,” she said.

