Ready to obey HC judgement: APOA

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) secretary KP Rao said that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) wanted to sort out the disputes between the two groups in APOA through its Affiliation and Dispute Commission as per the Supreme Court intervention.

He addressed the media along with Association body member N Venkat at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. He said IOA CEO Kalyan Chaubey filed an affidavit on behalf of the Indian Olympic Association and was Respondent No 2 in the writ petition No 19974/2021. He said that their association would obey the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment, whether it may come either in favour of his group or not.

KP Rao alleged that the rival group APOA secretary RK Purushottam has no right to conduct elections. 'The opponent group would conduct elections for the new body on April 9 in Chittoor though the disputes are under court purview. Conducting an election would not be acceptable,' he pointed out.

Meanwhile, KP Rao said that as per the IOA constitution rules and the Supreme Court directions, every State and District Olympic Association should adopt the constitution in the Annual General Body Meeting or Special General Body meeting.