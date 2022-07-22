Received proposals to shift AP High Court to Kurnool, says Centre

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that the Centre has received the proposal to shift the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. He said that the move of the High Court to Kurnool should be taken by the state government in consultation with the High Court.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju answered a question raised by YSRCP MPs Kotagiri Sridhar and Chinta Anuradha on the issue of shifting the High Court to Kurnool in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He said that the Center has received a proposal to shift AP High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool and opined that the state government should consult with the High Court and take a decision on shifting it to Kurnool.

The union minister said that all the administrative expenses of the high court will be borne by the state government. "The state government and the high court should come to a decision on shifting the high court to Kurnool. After that, the governor will send it to the centre," minister added.

