Receiving award in PM's presence happiest moment in my life: B Jayaprakash

Vijayawada: "I never expected that I would receive an award in the presence of Prime Minister of India. But it was cherished because of my professional active participation as announcer in All India Radio. My life started as an advocate but a good move was taken by joining in Akashvani as announcer. Only that organisation helped me to achieve my dreams," said Dr B Jayaprakash, a retired senior announcer, All India Radio, Vijayawada.



Jayaprakash said that he has received eight national awards during his career but the happiest and memorable award function was held in Lucknow in the year 2000, as the award was received from Sushma Swaraj, the then Broadcasting Minister, Government of India and surprisingly, the dais was also chaired by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India and also literary legend –"that was special in my life", said Jayaprakash with a happy tone. That award was given to him for producing the play "Hamas Dwain" which was penned by Valluri Siva Prasad.

Though he was an announcer, he was not confined to his assigned duties. Jayaprakash out of interest produced many features and plays in Akashvani. He said that his productions reached listeners only because they are very close to society. Jayaprakash touched the subjects like AIDS prevention, Kargil war, eye donation etc.

Jayaprakash did doctorate for his research presentation based on the radio dramas produced by SB Srirama Murty (Ramam). He aptly said that it is very difficult to produce a play or feature in radio because the sound and silence both are important in radio medium. According to Jayaprakash, if the listener feels the flavour and soul of the sound and dialogue, it will be a successful production in radio medium. Two of his productions namely "Himsa Dwani" and "Eruvaka sagali" were broadcasted as national drama in all Akashvani Kendras throughout India at the same time and date.

After retirement, Jayaprakash fully engaged himself in promoting the culture and heritage of India by making programmes and also contributing his time as anchor for government and private functions. Finally, Jayaprakash said humbly about his memory of the 'Jayaho Akashvani' journey.