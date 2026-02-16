Minister attends Sant Sevalal Maharaj jayanti at Sevagad

Gooty: Minister for Medical and Health, Satya Kumar Yadav, participated in the 287th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj, the revered deity of the Banjara community, held at Sevagad in Cherlopalli village panchayat of Gooty mandal.

The celebrations were conducted with religious fervour at the sacred site, drawing thousands of devotees. The Minister first offered prayers at the Sri Jagadamba Mata temple and later at the Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj temple.

Special pujas were performed, and he prayed for the welfare of the Banjara community and the health, peace and prosperity of the people of the State.

He also took part in the Maha Bhog programme and received prasadam along with devotees. Addressing the gathering, Yadav said Sant Sevalal Maharaj was not only a spiritual guide for the Banjara community but also a beacon of inspiration for humanity.

He noted that the saint’s message of service, social harmony, righteous living and cultural pride remains relevant today. Preserving Banjara traditions, culture and spiritual values is a collective responsibility, he added.

Public representatives, community elders, temple committee members and a large number of devotees attended the event.