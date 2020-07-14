Record single-day death toll of 37 in AP

Amaravati: A record 37 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Monday, the highest single-day tally so far, taking the toll to 365 as the overall infection count jumped up to 31,103 with the addition of a new record high of 1,935 positive cases.

A total of 19,247 samples were tested and about 10 per cent of them turned positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin said, giving details for the last 24 hours ended at 10 am.

In all, an aggregate of 11,73,096 samples had been tested in the state of which 31,103 turned positive, with a positivity rate of 2.65 per cent. Six Covid-19 deaths were reported in Anantapur district, the highest in a day in a district so far.

Kurnool, East Godavari and West Godavari districts reported four deaths each followed by Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam with three each.

Kadapa and SPS Nellore districts had two deaths each while the north-coastal Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam had one COVID-19 fatality each.

Actually, some of these deaths happened two-three days ago but were not announced, pending approval from the Doctors Committee. The committee approved the toll on Monday and accordingly the deaths were listed in todays bulletin, a senior health official said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,030 coronavirus patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the state, raising the overall discharges so far to 16,464.