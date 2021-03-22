Red Cross to establish JRC in all schools, colleges in Prakasam

Ongole: The president of the Prakasam district unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that they are going to establish the Junior Red Cross (JRC)units in each high school and college in the district, from the next academic year and train the students in first aid.

The collector along with the IRCS and district officials participated in the Centenary Cycle Rally, started from Anantapur to Vijayawada celebrating the hundred years of service in India by the Red Cross Society, at Ongole on Monday.

The IRCS members and Junior Red Cross members welcomed the team of cyclists rallying from Anantapur to Vijayawada and creating awareness on the importance of blood donation throughout the journey, at a programme organised in the Mini Stadium in Ongole.

Collector Bhaskara, participating as the chief guest to the programme, announced that they established Junior Red Cross to provide wide publicity to the programmes being taken up by the IRCS in the district and to increase the participation in them. He said that under the Junior Red Cross, the students will be trained on providing first aid so that they would be helpful in offering immediate help to others in a needy hour. He said that the JRCwill be established in all high schools and colleges in the district from the next academic year and increase their participation in the programmes.

The Collector said that the IRCS members have created awareness on Covid-19during the lockdown and distributed food to the migrating workers, and groceries to the poor. He said that they have also kept blood available to the needy people by conducting a number of blood donation camps and are planning to organise a blood donation camp in each of the assembly constituencies in the district with the cooperation from CEO STEP. He announced that they are going to upgrade the blood donation centre in Ongole IRCS with a budget of Rs 80 lakh.

Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha said that everyone remembers IRCS when they are in need of blood for transfusion. She said that the blood donors should be recognised as life saviours and wished the Prakasam IRCS get a good name in the country with its welfare programmes.

Deputy mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana said that the local IRCS has taken up many welfare programmes with the cooperation of the collector and appreciated the organisation for receiving a good name in the public.

IRCS Prakasam district chairman P Prakash said that the district tops in the State in providing training on first aid and is leading in conducting the blood donation programmes. Mayor Sujatha flagged off the cycle rally with the participation of more than 750 students from various schools, in which collector Bhaskara also participated and encouraged them. STEP CEO PV Narayana, retired SP K Rajasikhamani, IRCS State treasurer CV Reddy, district treasurer DV Raghava and others also participated in the programme.















