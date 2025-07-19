Reduce use of single-use plastic: Collector

Kurnool: DistrictCollector P Ranjit Basha has directed officials to intensify efforts to eliminate plastic pollution as part of the ‘Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra’ campaign scheduled on July 19, which will be conducted with the theme of eradicating plastic waste.

He instructed all departments to reduce the use of single-use plastics and raise awareness among the public about the environmental damage caused by plastic, including air and water pollution. During a video-conference with divisional and mandal-level officers on Friday, he emphasised strengthening door-to-door garbage collection, repairing or replacing tricycles for waste collection and ensuring comprehensive sanitation in all areas.

The Collector reviewed several key initiatives, including P4 policy implementation, ‚Talliki Vandanam‘, housing schemes, employment guarantee programmes, and adoption of “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (golden families) under the Swarna Andhra mission. He stressed the importance of identifying eligible Bangaru families, assigning mentors to guide them, and completing household surveys to assess their needs from July 21 to August 5. All pending adoptions must be completed by July 31. Collector Basha specifically urged officials to finalise the adoption process in all mandals and ensure timely support for these families.

Addressing housing targets, the Collector stated that of the 11,706 houses planned, 7,964 have been completed, with 3,742 still pending. He called for focused attention from divisional officials in Adoni, Pattikonda and Kurnool to speed up construction.

Notices will be served to contractors delaying work under Option 3. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace in Yemmiganur mandal and directed that show-cause notices be issued to negligent engineers. In sub-divisions like Mantralayam, Alur, and Pattikonda, he instructed the Housing PD to seek explanations from officers lagging in progress.

On the ‘Talliki Vandhanam’ grievance redressal, the Collector noted that many complaints pertain to land ownership, false asset declarations, and high electricity bills. He directed tahsildars in Kurnool Urban, Rural, and Kallur to clear all 700 pending land-related applications within three days.

For grievances related to four-wheeler eligibility (301 pending) and income tax, prompt action was also ordered. Highlighting the monsoon season, he called for a boost in horticulture plantations under the employment guarantee scheme and completion of pending farm ponds. In response to negative IVRS feedback from sanitation drives in Dooddi (Kosigi mandal) and Beldona (Chippagiri mandal), action was sought against the respective panchayat secretaries.

Officials present in the video-conference included DRO C Venkatanarayanamma, CPO Hima Prabhakar Raju, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, DWAMA PD Venkataramanayya and DEO Samuel Paul.