Reduce workload on panchayat secretaries

Vijayawada: A.Vidyasagar, State president of the APNGOs Association and Chairman of the APJAC, on Sunday urged the government to reduce the mounting workload on panchayat secretaries, who are tirelessly working to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s vision that if villages develop, the nation develops.

Speaking at a press conference following a State-level executive meeting of the Panchayat Secretaries Association, held on Sunday at the AP NGO Home in Gandhinagar with YVD Prasad in the chair, Vidyasagar stated that the meeting’s primary objective was to bring the issues faced by panchayat secretaries to the government’s attention.

The association thanked the government for reclassifying panchayat secretaries from six grades into three. However, Vidyasagar highlighted the pressing need to prevent delays in promotions for panchayat secretaries in some districts and expedite the promotion process.

He called for changes in working hours to alleviate the increasing pressure on panchayat secretaries and urged the government to reconsider its policy of video callings secretaries in panchayats. He also noted that the monthly Rs 6,000 remuneration for Green Ambassadors is insufficient, forcing panchayat secretaries to make additional payments themselves.

YVD Prasad, State president of the Panchayat Secretaries Association, expressed satisfaction with the government’s transparent approach to promotions, commending the corruption-free process. He reiterated that the Panchayat Raj system is a robust, constitutionally-backed entity, unlike other systems, and promotions are a legal right of Panchayat Secretaries.

He pointed out that panchayats often bear the brunt of any problems arising in villages.

He also noted that the tricycles previously provided for waste collection and transportation to dumping yards are completely damaged, and urged the government to release funds for their repair and reuse.

He also appealed to the government to completely abolish the IVRS calls system, expressing hope that the Panchayat Raj Department Commissioner would resolve the issues faced by Gram Panchayat Secretaries.

The meeting was attended by APNGO State secretary D V. Ramana, State Panchayat Secretaries Association general secretary GTV Ramana, Vice President Y. Hemanth Kumar Reddy, treasurer K Venkatadri, Srikakulam district president and secretary Amarnath and Mohan Babu, Konaseema district president Suraparaju, and other state-level leaders.