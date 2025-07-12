Reforms underway to transform Kurnool as garbage-free city

Kurnool: Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram announced that significant reforms were underway to transform Kurnool into a garbage-free city.

On Friday, he inspected dump yards in Gargeyapuram and Joharapuram and later held a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath and other officials at the Municipal Corporation office.

Speaking to the media, Pattabhiram said that a 100% door-to-door waste collection system will soon be implemented and that 91 electric vehicles have been tendered for garbage collection, which are expected to be operational within two to three months. He further added that legacy and solid waste management plants at Joharapuram and Gargeyapuram dump yards are being closely monitored, with suitable directions issued to officials.

A 15-megawatt waste-to-energy plant is also being developed at the Joharapuram dump yard and efforts are being made to expedite its completion. To improve waste transportation, a Garbage Transport System (GTS) will soon be introduced, for which two vehicles have already been sanctioned. Kurnool currently generates around 200–220 tonnes of waste daily, and a tender has been floated to construct a waste-to-energy plant covering nearby towns and rural areas as well.

Pattabhiram emphasised that approximately four lakh tonnes of compost fertiliser will be produced next year and distributed to farmers through 50 marketing agencies. The construction of waste processing facilities and energy plants will be fast-tracked. He expressed hope that Kurnool would achieve a strong ranking in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan.

Preference will be given to CLAP auto drivers in the newly-introduced electric vehicles. He also assured that action will be taken against those involved in past irregularities and corruption, following thorough investigations. Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Reddy, In-charge SE Shesha Sai and public health officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy were among those present at the event.