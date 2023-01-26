Regional, family-based parties a threat to national interests: BJP

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan has criticised that democracy is being mocked in Andhra Pradesh under the rule of the YSRCP government. He expressed concern that development has stopped in the State and people are migrating due to lack of education and employment opportunities.

The Union Minister addressed at a party core committee meeting and a media conference in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. He called upon the people to recognise the fact that regional and family parties have become a threat to the interests of the country with their unethical and undemocratic politics. 'Andhra Pradesh lacks political environment to take advantage of the large number of funds granted by the Centre. Democracy is being undermined here,' he criticised.

Chauhan alleged that schemes like Garib Kalyan Yojana and the funds given by the Centre are being misused. He criticised that the State government is unethically and directly withdrawing the funds given by the Central government to local governments (Gram Panchayats). He wants people to observe the actions of those, who are destroying the State with such undemocratic policies. Pointing out that Prime Minister's Awas Yojana work is not going on in Andhra Pradesh, he slammed the State government for focussing more on party colours and stamping schemes than to provide infrastructure to the people.

Union Minister Chauhan claimed that the development works being taken up in Rajahmundry and in other parts of the State are also being done with central funds. The Minister explained that the programmes to strengthen BJP from booth level to state level are being carried out on a large scale. He stated that they are moving forward to gain power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State president Somu Veerraju clarified that Pawan Kalyan is still in alliance with BJP. He did not give a direct answer when asked whether BJP supports Pawan's bus trip. "Pawan Yatra will be done by Pawan. We will do our Janaporu programme and finally, in 2024 we will form the government together," he stated.

Finding fault with the State government's stance on Lokesh padayatra, Veerraju questioned what would have happened to Jagan, who took padayatra for about eight years if the same situation happened then. He observed that it is the responsibility of the parties to make arrangements for conducting political yatras and gatherings in such a way that people would not get harmed.

Veerraju criticised that the other parties have nothing to say and resorting to cheap politics. He said that BJP has a clear stand and vision for the upcoming elections. 'Development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the main subject of their campaign.' Somu made it clear that BJP will collect one lakh complaints against Jagan's government from people and file a public charge sheet.