Reimburse fees to SC, ST, OBC students: Chinta

Chittoor: Congress senior leader and former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan has demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to reimburse the turion fees, mess charges and scholarships for 80 lakh students of SC, ST, OBC and Minorities before the Diwali festival. Speaking to media at Press Club here on Monday, he said in the last two years, no fee reimbursement was made for any student despite the Central government released 75 per cent of fee to the state government.

Chinta Mohan recalled that the reimbursement of fees to backward class students was introduced by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He alleged that both Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu have failed to protect the interest of the state except safeguarding their respective communities in the state. He advised Naidu to quit politics as he totally failed in developing his native district Chittoor despite ruled the state as CM for 14 years. He felt that Balijas and Kapus would capture the power in 2024 general elections in the state. DCC president Suresh Babu, Congress Kisan Cell President Rajendra Naidu and others were present.