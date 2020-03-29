Relaxation reduced in urban areas in AP

Amaravati: State government reduced the relaxation time by two hours in urban areas for purchasing essential commodities. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision, during a high level review meeting with the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Covid-19 situation, on Sunday at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

As a result, people in urban areas can go out to buy essential commodities from 6 am to 11 am only. In rural areas, the public allowed till 1 pm.

The price list of essential goods should be displayed at every shop and supermarkets and strict action would be taken against those flouting the rules. A call centre will be operating to take the complaints.Those who sell at a higher price would be sent to jail.

The GoM told the media after the review meeting, that all the instructions and orders given by the Chief Minister will be strictly implemented.

The Chief Minister said that the village volunteer survey should be accurate and monitored time to time. He asked the officials to prepare an action plan based on the worldwide coronavirus outbreak situation.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani said that the officials will ensure that physical distance should be maintained at Agri, aqua and related sectors workplaces. Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be provided to every farmer.

The government would ensure a continuous supply chain of essential commodities and vehicles transporting these goods, emergency vehicles will be allowed while transporting. The Ministers and MLAs will coordinate with the district level officials in their respective constituencies to monitor the steps taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak. And also ensure that the public should not face any problem during the lockdown period. Village volunteers, ANMs, and Asha workers are working at ground level in submitting reports to the health department, Minister said.

Migrant labourers and workers who have stranded at various places across the state and borders will be provided accommodation and food. Minister said that the government also provides soap, brush, and various other essentials to these people.

Chief Minister instructed the officials to make use of RTC buses for the supply of essential goods and delivery of vegetables through mobile vans. He ordered the officials to supply goods to old-age homes.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that there shall be no interruption in the transportation of fertilizer needed for agriculture. Moreover, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, steps are being taken to reopen the aqua related industries while maintaining the social distance. All these people will be provided with masks and gloves for safety.

The government is keen on providing MSP for crops and mobile markets will be established. Moreover, the stock of every product will be checked and a shortage of any product will be fulfilled immediately.

DGP Goutam Sawang said that an integrated call center has been set up in every district to report any issues and that will be solved soon. Urban areas are prioritized more as the virus outbreak intensity is more in urban places.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, M Sucharitha, Buggana Rajendranath, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Health Secretary Jawahar Reddy were among those present at the review meeting.