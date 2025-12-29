Relief in offing for KGH patients from power interruptions

Visakhapatnam: Offeringrespite to patients, who are getting treated at King George Hospital (KGH) in times of power failure, 323-KV-capacity mobile generators have been facilitated now at the premises.

Earlier, there was no such back up facility in multiple blocks of KGH. On several occasions, mobile flashlights, candles and torchlights were used to cater to emergency services during power failure.

In recent times, power supply came to a halt at KGH as a pipeline got broken when development work was carried out near the critical care block. For hours, patients had to go through ordeals without power supply.

Focusing on the issue, district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad along with Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav paid attention to improving power back up at the premises.

Already, a solar power plant was provided at CSR block of the hospital. About 10 generators with a capacity of 233-KV plus a few more generators with 1,690-KV capacity are in place in the hospital. With added 323-KV-capacity mobile generators now, the authorities concerned intend to enhance patient convenience.

KGH Superintendent I Vani said, efforts were taken to install solar plants in all the blocks of the hospital, mobilising corporate social responsibility funds from various companies and with the support of the Collector.