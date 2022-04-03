Religious fervour marks Ugadi festivities

Tirupati/Kadapa: The people of the district celebrated Subhakrutanama Ugadi festival with religious fervour and gaiety. After two years of pandemic fears, this time around the entire district was in a festive mood and people started buying the flowers, fruits, neem flower for making 'Ugadi pachadi' and other things from Friday itself with much enthusiasm and the markets wore festive look.

TTD has celebrated the festival by observing Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala temple on Saturday morning. The Asthanam was held in Bangaru Vakili where in the processional deities of Srivaru and his consorts along with Visvaksena was seated facing Garudalwar. New vastrams were offered to all the deities on the auspicious occasion. Later the Panchanga Shravanam was carried out in the presence of deities. Afterwards, the traditional Rupai Harati was offered and Naivedyam was distributed.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, JEO (H & E) Sada Bhargavi, Temple Deputy EO Ramesh Babu, Peishkar Srihari, VGO Bali Reddy were present. Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani and others were present.

The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and welfare wings of TTD held another programme at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati. TD JEO V Veerabrahmam attended the programme and said, like in the name 'Subhakrut' let everything go in a hassle-free manner in this auspicious year with the blessings of Sri Padmavathi Srinivasa. Later TTD Agama Advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnubhattacharya rendered Panchanga Shravanam giving the celestial equations and incidence probabilities across the nation as well in the world in Subhakrutnama Samvatsara.

Fancy dress competition was held for the kids of employees in mythological and traditional characters followed by the distribution of prizes in quiz, poetry competitions held for the employees on the occasion of Ugadi.

All Hindu projects programme Officer L Vijaya Saradhi, welfare officer Damodaram and SV College of Music and Dance Principal TM Sudhakar and other officers, employees were also present.In Kadapa, TTD Vedic Pandit KH Rajesh Battar performed Panchanga Sravanam to mark the Telugu New Year Day. On the occasion, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju wished the people of the district and felicitated 4 Archakas and Vedic pandits, poets, with 10,116 cash, appreciation letters and gave Rs 5,116 cash to KH Rajesh Battar.