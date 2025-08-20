Remarkable contributions of NSTL to defence sector brought to fore

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premiere naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) celebrated its 56th Lab Raising Day. Established on August 20, 1969 with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multi-fold with 674 personnel, including 186 scientists and made significant contributions to defence R&D.

Recognised as one of the premier labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), NSTL has been engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems and committed to strengthen the Indian defence sector by developing and delivering cutting-edge and futuristic technologies.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman of DRDO Samir V Kamat, who took part as chief guest, opined that NSTL can do miracles with collective endeavour and efforts with the Indian Navy by having talented and hard-working personnel. He expressed confidence that by 2047, DRDO will become technology leader with quicker development of systems by NSTL. Later, Dr. Samir V Kamat handed over Transfer of Technology (ToT) of Balloon Recovery System for Varunastra to PV Raja Ram, Director (Production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), while he handed over NSTL-developed Hybrid GT-IRSS to Rear Admiral Arvind Rawal of Indian Navy.

Briefing about notable technological achievements of NSTL during the year, Abraham Varughese, its Director said that the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory is marching towards fulfilling the mission of achieving Atma Nirbharta in the development of underwater weapons, by putting its best efforts as per the requirements of Indian Navy with the existing world-class test facilities.

Outstanding scientist and Director General Naval Systems and Materials (NS&M) RV Haraprasad and Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyard and Refit) Rear Admiral Arvind Rawal, among other dignitaries released the indigenous RCS (RADAR Cross-Section) prediction software NIRVANA. In his welcome address, Dr. PK Pattnayak, Chairman LRDC-2025 briefed about all the events organised as part of LRDC-2025. Marking the occasion, officers and staff, who have completed 25 years of service, were felicitated. Best Library User appreciations were distributed, while 40 personnel were presented commendation awards.