Repeat 2019 poll feat in Tirupati bypoll: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said some aspirants who are in the fray show their faces only at the time of elections even though they worked as senior officials and Central ministers. Addressing an election campaign in Venkatagiri on Friday, he said these aspirants will disappear as soon as they witness defeat in the polls.

However, the YSRCP aspirant Dr M Gurumoorthy proposed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would not disappear like that and work for welfare of people continuously.

Stating that people blessed Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 polls by giving 151 seats, the Deputy Chief minister appealed to electorate to repeat the same feat by voting Dr Gurumoorthy in the byelection.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the byelection should send a strong message to the opposition parties that all sections of people were with the YSR Congress.

Panchayat raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said the welfare schemes and development works are two eyes of YSRCP.