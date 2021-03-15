Repolling for 3 sarpanch and 19 wards in Nellore district begins, registers 52 percent polling

Nellore: The repolling is being conducted for 3 Panchayat Sarpanchs and 19 wards of Marripadu, Udayagiri and Chejarla mandals in Nellore in Monday. According to officials, up to 9.30 am, 52 percent of polling has been registered and the polling is said to be going peaceful in all places.

The election for the above-mentioned Panchayats has been halted in the last month for various reasons. However, the polling will be held today followed by an announcement of results in the evening. The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has grabbed most of the Panchayats across the state.

On the other hand, the results announced for the municipalities and Corporations across the state, the YSRCP has registered thumping majority by winning 11 Corporations and 73 municipalities.