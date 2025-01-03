Request to name Kurnool airport after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy

Kurnool: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Reddy Welfare Association submitted a memorandum to Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, urging for naming Kurnool Airport at Orvakal after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a prominent freedom fighter from Rayalaseema. The delegation members met Panyam MLA at her residence and gave the memorandum on Thursday.

Palle Sridhar Reddy, joint Kurnool district president of the Association, reminded that the association had proposed the name to the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the airport inauguration in 2019. Similarly, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the naming during the airport’s re-inauguration, which was widely appreciated by Rayalaseema residents and patriots. However, the airport is yet to be officially named after Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, he pointed out.

MLA Charitha Reddy assured the delegation that she would bring the matter to the CM’s attention and Central Ministers.

TDP senior leader Gowru Venkata Reddy emphasised the importance of conducting activities on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s name to promote awareness about his contributions.

Members Birru Pratap Reddy, Rajanikant Reddy, Geetha Madhuri, Venkatrami Reddy, Raja Reddy, Mamatha Reddy and others were present.