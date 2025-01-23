Resolve complaints in time says Chief secretary K Vijayanand

Vijayawada : Chief secretary K Vijayanand directed the secretaries, heads of departments and district collectors to resolve various complaints and petitions from the public in a timely and rational manner.

The CS in a review meeting on Wednesday clarified that the complaints and petitions received from the public should be resolved rationally and properly within a specified period. Complaints related to non-financial matters should be resolved immediately without delay. A nodal officer should be appointed for each department regarding the resolution of complaints.

He said sample checks will be conducted here and there to see how public complaints are resolved. Vijayanand said that the collectors’ conference is likely to be held in the second or third week of February. He instructed the secretaries to provide complete information about the programmes and schemes related to the respective departments to the district collectors a week before the collectors’ meeting.

He said that the district collectors will have the opportunity to study the schemes and programmes implemented in various departments and attend the collectors’ meeting with full understanding and discuss them. In this regard, he said that the CCLA should collect information from the secretaries of various departments, compile it and provide it to the collectors. He told the secretaries that the entire state and district administration need to work more efficiently and quickly in line with the government’s vision.

Vijayanand has directed all the departments to submit required information to the director of social welfare to submit to the one-man commission on SC categorisation that is touring various districts in the state by January 27. He said collectors should be made aware of government schemes and programs through secretaries.