Resolve grievances to the satisfaction of people: Collectors

Kurnool/Nandyal: District Collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal, Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon on Monday ordered the officials concerned to immediately respond to the complaints received at ‘Jagananna Ku Chebudam-Spandana’ programmes. They said none of the complaints which were received at the earlier programme should be repeated.

Speaking on the occasion, Kurnool Collector Dr Srijana said the officials should see that the complaints received at Spandana programme need to be resolved on priority basis and see that they do not go beyond service level agreement(SLA).

She also ordered the mandal tahsildars to resolve the grievances there itself. Several complaints are being received at district level which are supposed to be addressed at mandal level. Some members of the Lakshmi Puram village complained that they are having 10 acres of land in survey number 158. Unfortunately, the land was shown under dotted land. They urged the collector to remove it from the dotted list.

Similarly, two more cases were also received regarding land issues from Ratana village in Tuggali mandal of Patikonda constituency and Remata village in Kurnool mandal. Joint collector Narapureddy Mourya also accompanied the district collector.

In a similar manner, Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon also ordered the officials concerned to pay keen interest in resolving the complaints that have been received at the Spandana programme.

The Jagananna Suraksha Services requests are also to be cleared within SLA and to the satisfaction of the complainant. The collector ordered the officials to complete the pending EKYC at Panyam, Gadvemula, Srisailam and other places.

He also ordered the officials to complete the works that were sanctioned by the government through Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam programme besides taking steps for grounding of works that were not yet started. The collector responding to a complainant that YSR Insurance to her deceased husband was not received, has ordered the officials concerned to clear it without further delay. Around 215 complaints have been received in Nandyal district.