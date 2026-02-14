Free cancer screening camp launched for sanitation workers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation free cancer screening camp for sanitation workers began at the head office on Friday with a special focus on protecting employees through early detection and awareness.

The corporation organised this mobile initiative in partnership with Karkinos Healthcare to safeguard its workforce through preventive measures. Under the camp, doctors conducted oral, breast, and cervical cancer screening tests for women while men underwent oral cancer examinations. The initiative aims to remove the fear surrounding the disease and promote early diagnosis to ensure better health outcomes.

The camp focuses on identifying high-risk individuals at the primary stage, as early detection helps doctors provide timely treatment. The Indian Cancer Society is funding the programme, which has already covered 20 circles. Commissioner RV inspected the camp and has been regularly monitoring the operation of these mobile units while directing officials to ensure effective primary testing. Shailaja, a junior assistant in the health section, noted that the camp is highly beneficial because early detection makes medical intervention easier.

G Prameela, a sanitation worker from Malakpet, said the initiative shows a strong commitment toward employee health and added that workers are encouraging colleagues to participate. Another worker, Lakshmamma, thanked the corporation for clearly explaining risks and removing fears through awareness sessions. She noted that identifying issues early allows for effective treatment.

Through this screening camp, the civic body aims to strengthen preventive healthcare for its frontline staff and ensure long-term health protection. By prioritising the well-being of those who keep the city clean, the corporation is setting a benchmark for employee welfare. This comprehensive approach combines clinical testing with education to build a healthier and more informed workforce for the future.