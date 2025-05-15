Retaining wall to prevent flooding of Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In order to provide a permanent solution to prevent flooding in Vijayawada from Budameru, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that a retaining wall is being constructed to connect the three breached areas and concrete construction work will commence soon.

He recalled that during the last rainy season, sudden flooding caused three breaches in Budameru, submerging Vijayawada. Emergency measures were taken on a war-footing, with efforts carried out even during heavy rains to fill the breaches and prevent flooding in Vijayawada.

On Wednesday, along with Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, E’N’C M Venkateswara Rao and project engineers, he inspected the ongoing work site.

He directed the officials and agencies to start construction immediately, procure additional machinery, and complete the retaining wall by June 10, before the rainy season begins. Additionally, proposals have been prepared to increase the capacity of the Budameru Diversion Canal to 37,500 cusecs and complete pending works to permanently protect Vijayawada from flooding.

To manage Budameru floods, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared to channelise flood water through Enikepadu to Kolleru and Upputeru into the sea.

Plans are also underway to develop a new channel parallel to the Budameru old channel with a capacity of 20,000 cusecs.

Proposals have been made under disaster management with central government support, and the Municipal, Revenue, and Disaster Management departments will coordinate to present the proposal to the Chief Minister, the minister clarified.