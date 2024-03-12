Revamped Shivaji Park opened for public

Visakhapatnam: Adding new features, Shivaji Park has been redeveloped in the city and made available for the public.

The development work of parks is in progress across the city. Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that there are several development programmes taken up in Visakhapatnam city. “They aim to provide a better environment for the denizens,” she said.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is focusing on developing existing parks across the wards, she mentioned.

GVMC allocated approximately Rs 1.53 crore for the modernisation of Shivaji Park in Zone-3.

The redeveloped park was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam MP Satyanarayana and corporator G Lavanya, among others.

During the inaugural, the Mayor informed that the development of parks is taken up in various wards in the city and they are in different stages of completion.

With an investment of about Rs 1.53 crore, the Mayor said features such as water fountains, modern lighting, an entrance at the BT road and an amphitheatre, modernised toilets, a central plaza, among others, were facilitated at the premises.

Under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Mayor said the city was getting transformed and as part of it, the GVMC will undertake development of parks in every ward.