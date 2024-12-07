Revenue meets will resolve long-standing issues: Collector Sumit Kumar

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar said that the State government has launched revenue grievance meetings in every village to resolve long-standing revenue issues effectively. Addressing a revenue meeting held at Gorivimakulapalle village in Ramakuppam mandal of Kuppam constituency on Friday, the Collector emphasised the importance of this initiative in providing justice to landowners.

Government Whip and MLC K Srikanth, APSRTC Vice-Chairman PS Muniratnam, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat and Kuppam RDO Srinivasaraju were present at the event. Addressing the gathering, Sumit Kumar elaborated on the month-long initiative, which will run for 33 days across the district. He encouraged citizens to utilise these meetings to submit grievances related to land disputes, encroachments, mutations, freehold rights and other revenue concerns.

“The government aims to bring solutions directly to the people, eliminating the need for them to run from one office to another,” he said. The Collector also clarified that while legal disputes would require court intervention, all genuine issues backed by proper documentation would be addressed expeditiously.

Whip Srikanth highlighted that these meetings involve both government officials and public representatives to ensure comprehensive solutions. He expressed optimism about resolving land-related issues promptly, particularly those arising from discrepancies during previous re-surveys. As part of the initiative, villagers were encouraged to consult Village Assistants and VROs at secretariats for accurate information about their landrecords. Collector Sumit Kumar assured participants that the government would strive to resolve submitted grievances as quickly as possible.