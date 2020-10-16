Revenue of civic bodies will not be diverted: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the revenue of the municipalities should be spent on the developmental works in the same municipality and clarified that the state government doesn't use those funds on any other works.



During a review meeting on reforms in municipalities and corporations in accordance with the Central guidelines on Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the revenue of each municipality and corporation has to be spent locally on various projects and initiatives, as this makes the municipalities self-sustainable. He also announced that employees' salaries will be directly paid by the state government through 010 treasury.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) focusing on the reforms to be brought in for providing better services to the public alongside developing municipalities and corporations, including the revenue expenditure of each municipality.

He instructed the officials to focus on maintaining proper sanitation by keeping the water and sewerage system in good condition and cleaning them on a regular basis. Charges for maintaining sanitation, water and sewerage only have to be collected.

Minister for municipal administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, principal secretary of finance S S Rawat, principal secretary of municipal administration Syamala Rao, commissioner of municipal administration and urban development Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.