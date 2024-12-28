Revenue Sadassulu to continue till all issues resolved

Kaikaluru: Revenue special chief secretary R P Sisodia said that revenue meetings (Sadassulu) will con-tinue until all revenue-related issues in the state are fully resolved.

Speaking at the Kaikaluru constituency-level revenue meeting in Pedapalaparru village in Mudinepalli mandal of Eluru district, Sisodia said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to identify and resolve people’s grievances related to revenue matters. He mentioned that in some places, land has been incorrectly recorded under Section 22A, and the government will correct these errors. He also stated that so far, 1.35 lakh petitions have been received through revenue meetings across the state.

The special chief secretary clarified that revenue meetings will not resolve issues pending in courts. He mentioned that errors have occurred in several villages due to faulty surveys and assured people that corrective measures will be taken. He emphasised that petitions submit-ted during the meetings will be acknowledged, and no fee will be charged for this.

Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas spoke about the need for a permanent solution to revenue problems. He requested the government to provide a lasting solution to the issue of Vaivaka village lands in the constituency.

Srinivas also highlighted the issue of Kolleru lands, where despite paying taxes for years, the occupants are unable to claim ownership. He urged the government to address the concerns of the local people regarding lands.

Several villagers brought their issues to the attention of RP Sisodia expressing concern about the incorrect issuance of joint LPMs for multiple lands due to a resurvey conducted during the previous government’s tenure, leading to disputes among landowners.

Additionally, the villagers complained about the inconvenience caused by combining patta lands with Gram Kantham lands in the village.

Eluru joint collector Dhathri Reddy, Eluru RDO Ambareesh, Mudinepalli Tahsildar Subani, Gudivada market yard former chairman Challagulla Sobhanadri Chowdary and other officials participated.