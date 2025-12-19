Review on maternal deaths held

Kurnool: The District Medical and Health Department conducted a maternal death surveillance and response (MDSR) sub-committee review meeting on Thursday, at the District Medical and Health Officer’s office, under the leadership of DMHO Dr L Bhaskar.

Addressing the occassion, the DMHO asserted that no woman should lose her life during childbirth and no newborn should die at the time of delivery.

He emphasised the responsibility of the health system to ensure safe motherhood through timely and quality medical care.

Dr. Bhaskar directed that all pregnant women must undergo comprehensive medical examinations within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and receive continuous antenatal care. He highlighted the urgent need to identify high-risk pregnancies at an early stage and provide them with specialised treatment.

He also stressed the importance of educating pregnant women and lactating mothers on nutrition, stating that maternal and child health outcomes are closely linked to awareness and dietary support.

As part of the review, the committee analysed six maternal deaths reported between July and November 2025 from Maddikera, Pedda Hariwanam, Gonegandla, Gudur, Nandavaram, various Primary Health Centres, and the Stantanpuram Urban Health Centre.

The committee concluded that maternal mortality can be reduced significantly if ASHA workers, health staff and medical officers identify pregnancies early and ensure timely referrals and medical interventions. Continuous tracking of high-risk cases at the field level was identified as a critical preventive measure.

The committee instructed that high-risk pregnant women should be admitted to designated government hospitals at least three days prior to the expected date of delivery to avoid last-minute complications.

The meeting was attended by District Nodal Officer Dr Uma, DPMO Dr Shailesh Kumar, Adoni Deputy DMHO Dr Satyavathi, along with senior specialists from gynecology, anaesthesia, general medicine, nephrology and blood bank services, besides medical officers, nursing officers, field supervisors, health workers and ASHA staff, who reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services across the district.