Rich tributes paid to police martyrs

SP V Ratna calls upon students to learn about the functioning of police system

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Sri Sathya Sai District SP V Ratna inaugurated the open house programme which is organised every year to commemorate the Police Martyrs’ Week celebrations at the District Police Office here on Tuesday.

A large number of students from schools and colleges and dignitaries attended the programme. The SP paid rich tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion. She explained to the students on the weapons used by police based on requirement at the open house.

She said college and school students should know about the functioning of the police system and the different types of weapons and equipment used by the police in their daily duties. “We all want to remember the sacrifices of the martyred policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty,” the SP said. Chiffon dogs saluted and presented flower bouquets to the District SP who launched the programme.

sidekick