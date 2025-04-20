Rich tributes paid to Sardar Latchanna

Rajamahendravaram: The 20th death anniversary of legendary freedom fighter and beacon of hope for the underprivileged, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna was observed with great reverence on Saturday at the Godavari bund in Rajamahendravaram. The programme was organised under the leadership of the INTUC district president Vasamsetty Gangadhar.

Prominent leaders cutting across party lines paid floral tributes to Latchanna’s statue. City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Setti Balija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, former MP and YSRCP State Spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram, former MLA Routhu Suryaprakash Rao, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, YSRCP Parliamentary Constituency In-charge Dr. Guduri Srinivas, and BC leader Kodi Praveen were among those who participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Adireddy Srinivas said that his family shares a long-standing bond with Latchanna’s family. He recalled the recent installation of Dommeti Venkata Reddy’s statue at Lalacheruvu Junction and announced plans to soon erect statues of Gouthu Latchanna, Sarvai Papanna Goud, and Kinjarapu Yerram Naidu at the same location.

Settibalija Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu said that Latchanna continues to be a guiding light for those striving to serve backward communities.

Former MP Margani Bharat expressed pride in having the opportunity to honor a great leader like Latchanna and appreciated the ongoing public service legacy of his family.

Dr Guduri Srinivas described Kinjarapu Yerram Naidu as a true disciple of Gouthu Latchanna. Organizer Vasamsetty Gangadhar noted that Latchanna’s birth and death anniversaries have been commemorated consistently for many years. He explained Latchanna’s key role in labour and farmer movements, as well as his support for workers as INTUC president.

Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakash Rao lauded Latchanna’s courage, recalling his vow not to marry until India achieved independence. BJP District President Pikki Nagendra and Aryapuram Bank Chairman Challa Shankara Rao also praised Latchanna’s lifelong service to the nation.