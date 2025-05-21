Rich tributes paid to Tanguturi on death anniv

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya urged everyone to follow the life and ideals of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, during a commemoration ceremony observing the 68th death anniversary of the first Chief Minister of Andhra state, held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The death anniversary of the freedom fighter was marked by floral tributes to his statue. Collector Thameem Ansariya, Ongole and Santanutalapadu MLAs Damacharla Janardan Rao and BN Vijayakumar, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujata, Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna and others garlanded the statue of Prakasam Pantulu at the Collectorate.

Speaking to the media, Collector Ansariya highlighted Prakasam Pantulu’s crucial role in the independence struggle and national development, calling for continued efforts to fulfil his vision.

Ongole MLA Janardhan described Tanguturi Prakasam as a symbol of courage who established enduring values in politics.

Santanutalapadu MLA Vijayakumar praised Prakasam Pantulu for sacrificing his distinguished legal career to participate in the freedom movement.

Mayor Sujatha emphasised that his life remains an inspiration for all.

District Revenue Officer China Obulesu, Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao, District Education Officer Kiran Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, and other officials from various departments attended the event.

Meanwhile, the Police Department also commemorated the death anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu at the district police office. The Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, and other police officials paid floral tributes to his portrait.

AR DSP Srinivasarao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, CCS Inspector Jagadish, RI Ramana Reddy, AR SIs Prasad, Papi Reddy, and other staff members were present.