Rifle shooting, swimming competitions held
Anantapur: The district level competitions in rifle shooting and swimming were organised grandly at Ananthalakshmi International School under the auspices of SGFI. The chief guests of the programme were Ananthalakshmi International School Chairman M Anantha Ramudu, CEO Narasimha Rao, Principal Shalini, School Games Secretary Srinivasulu, Shakuntalamma, Organiser Coach Rahul Babu, Naveen Chowdhury and Shekshavali.
The chief guests said that sports like rifle shooting and swimming not only develop physical stamina among students but also inculcate values like mental concentration, courage, perseverance and discipline. He said that through sports, students not only achieve success, but also gain self-confidence and opportunities to excel at the national level.
He also wished that the students would consider sports as equal to school education and practice hard to excel at the State, National and International levels in the future. The chief guests congratulated the organizers, participating students, parents and coaches for successfully organising the programme.