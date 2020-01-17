RINL Vizag wins All India Inter-Steel Cricket Championship

Visakhapatnam: RINL Vizag emerged as champions at the All India Inter-Steel (SPSB) Cricket Championship 2019-20. In a well contested final, RINL Vizag defeated hosts Bokaro Steel Ltd (BSL) by three wickets to win the Championship.

The cricket tournament was organised by Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) at Bokaro Steel City starting from January 7 to 15, according to B S Satyendra, general manager, RINL Corporate Communications.

Batting first, BSL team scored 142/10 in 20 overs, in reply RINL team scored 143/7 in 19 overs to clinch the championship. For RINL, K V Kashyap Prakash scored 84 runs while Ch Bheema Rao took 3 wickets and Jagadeesh took 3 wickets. This is the second time that RINL Vizag won the Inter-Steel Cricket Championship.

P K Rath, CMD, RINL and K C Das, Director (Personnel) congratulated RINL cricket team and sports department on the achievement.