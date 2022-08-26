RK Roja slams Chandrababu, says he lost confidence of Kuppam people

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja participated in several development programs at Rajahmundry in West Godavari on Friday. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Minister Roja slammed Chandrababu saying that he had gone mad and will be admitted to a mental hospital soon.



She said until recently, Chandrababu played dramas with a fake video and started new stories of opposing whatever Chief Minister does.

RK Roja said that people do not believe Chandrababu and his fort is collapsing in a Kuppam. She said Naidu is provoking his followers to attack the leaders not even sparing the women.

The minister said that Naidu is shivering ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with actor Jr. NTR. She said people lost confidence in Chandrababu in all ways.