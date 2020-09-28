Road connectivity cut off between Amaravati, Vijayawada

Guntur: Road connectivity was cut off between several villages in the district following heavy discharge of floodwater from Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala Project.



Floodwater entered into several houses at Ramapuram village under Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district. People have shifted their utensils and TV sets on boats to safer places. Revenue officials have shifted 42 families residing in Ramapuram village to relocation camp set up ZPHS. They arranged food and set up a medical camp as a precautionary measure at relocation camp.

Floodwater inundated agriculture fields in Pulichintala, Kolluru, Gollapeta and Chityala tanda. Revenue officials instructed the residents of Emmajigudem village to vacate their houses as a precautionary measure.

Floodwater is overflowing onto the bridge between Atchampet and Madipadu in Achampet mandal of Guntur district. As a result, road connectivity was cut off between Atchampet and Madipadu. Agriculture fields in Challagariga, Taduvai, Chamarru, Konuru and Kastala villages were also submerged in floodwater.

Floodwater is overflowing at Pedamaddur in Amaravati mandal. As a result, road connectivity was cut off between Amaravati and Vijayawada.

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar informed that 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being released from Pulichintala Project. He urged the people not to go into the river.