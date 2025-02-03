Road Safety awareness campaign gathers momentum in Chittoor

Chittoor: To create awareness and curb accidents, the State government has initiated a month-long Road Safety Awareness Campaign under ‘Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan’ from January 15 to February 16. The transport department is actively conducting awareness programmes across districts to educate people on road safety measures.

Statistics reveal that two-wheeler riders constitute highest percentage of fatalities in road accidents. In 2022, Chittoor district recorded 711 accidents, leading to 373 deaths and 792 serious injuries. In 2023, 703 accidents resulted in 351 deaths and 854 serious injuries, while in 2024, 751 accidents led to 400 deaths and 891 serious injuries. Specifically, in 2024, 209 accidents involved two-wheelers, resulting in 122 fatalities and 128 injuries, with a significant number of victims not wearing helmets.

Officials suggest that wearing a helmet can prevent fatal head injuries. Several notable personalities, including celebrities, sportspersons and political figures, have lost their lives due to the lack of a helmet. As per Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Section 129, both riders and pillion riders must wear helmets that meet Bureau of Indian Standards (IS4151).

The first hour after an accident, known as the ‘Golden Hour’, is crucial in saving lives. Lack of timely medical assistance significantly increases fatalities. To encourage people to assist accident victims, the central government has introduced the Good Samaritan Law, ensuring legal protection and anonymity for those who help. A person who informs the police or emergency services about an accident is not required to disclose personal details.

District Collector K Sumit Kumar has urged all motorists to follow traffic rules, wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and avoid reckless driving. The statistics indicate a high fatality rate among two-wheeler riders, primarily due to over speeding and alcohol consumption. The administration is identifying black spots on national highways and taking necessary precautions, such as repairing potholes and completing pending roadwork. Strict action will be taken against traffic rule violators to enhance road safety.