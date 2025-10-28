Robust communication network crucial

Bhimavaram: The West Godavari district administration has made full-scale arrangements to effectively tackle Cyclone Montha, said RP Sisodia, State Special Chief Secretary and Special Observer for Coastal Districts on Cyclone Management.

Speaking to media at the Collectorate here on Monday, Sisodia stressed that a robust communication network is crucial during cyclones, as uninterrupted systems can significantly reduce potential damage and casualties.

He said Cyclone Montha, currently about 500 km away from Kakinada, is expected to make landfall between Kakinada and Machilipatnam on Tuesday night. To ensure seamless communication, generators have been arranged at major mobile towers across the district, he added.

Sisodia said that the administration is fully geared up with 16 rehabilitation centres and 26 permanent buildings readied for resident relocation. One NDRF team has been positioned at Narsapuram, while 68 JCBs and 57 power saws have been kept on standby to address fallen trees and other obstacles.

The Special Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure the speedy drainage of water in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Pregnant women and elderly persons should be shifted to the nearest Primary Health Centres as a precautionary measure, he said.

Considering the forecast of wind speeds up to 90–100 kmph, he also ordered the removal of hoardings and road dividers that could become hazardous.

He further instructed the police department to impose restrictions on the movement of private vehicles from Tuesday evening to ensure public safety. District collector Chadalawada Nagarani, District Special Officer Prasanna Venkatesh, and District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi were present at the review and press briefing.