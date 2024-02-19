Roll up sleeves to defeat TDP

Raptadu (Anantapur): “People have folded their shirt sleeves, folded the chairs and are ready to defeat the TDP once again, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy thundered at a mega public meeting in Raptadu on Sunday.

Addressing the ‘Siddham’ public meeting, which is billed as the largest congregation of people after the Bheemli and Denduluru meetings, Jagan said the place for cycle (TDP symbol) was to remain parked outside and the place for the glass (JSP symbol) was in sink, while the YSRCP was in the hearts of the people. The CM said the YSRCP has no alliances or star campaigners like his rivals. “People are my supporters. They are my star campaigners and my alliance partners,” he said.

Jagan has called upon the beneficiaries of all welfare schemes apart from party workers to work as 'star campaigners' for the return of the YSRCP. He said he had pressed the money transfer button 125 times to transfer Rs 2.55 lakh crore into the personal accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes. “Vote for the YSRCP once again meant a continuation of people's welfare bonanza.

If by mistake you vote for the TDP then it means skipping into the dark era of scrapping off all YSRCP schemes and poor man's life will be in turbulence,” he added.



Elaborating on his government's economic game-changing schemes, Jagan said his government had ushered in an education revolution of far-reaching consequences which boosted quality of education through introduction of syllabuses from CBSE to IB, English medium studies which empowered poor rural students to compete on an international scale.

The Vidhya Deevena and Vasati Deevena and Amma Vodi schemes made it possible for the direct transfer of money into mother's accounts, he said. “If people press wrong button their lives would take a U turn,” he said. During the YSRCP’s five-year rule, women groups and Arogya Sri, Housing and farmers were economically enriched by the welfare schemes, he added.

Jagan tried to drive home the point that while he had fulfilled 99 percent of the promises mentioned in the manifesto while Chandrababu Naidu had fulfilled only 10 percent of his manifesto. He avoided reference to the Congress or Sharmila.