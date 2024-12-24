Roopasri strives to secure place in hearts of theatre lovers

Vijayawada: “I like to have my own identity in any art forum right from my childhood. But I am an introverted personality and close only to my family. To overcome this, I joined dance and now I have a path to achieve my ambition,” said a young and promising theatre artiste from Vijayawada Bathula Roopasri.

Speaking with the ‘The Hans India,’ Roopasri is making waves in the fields of classical dance and theatre with her remarkable journey and dedication to the arts. Born in 2000 to Venkateswarlu and Rama, Roopasri has become a beacon of talent and hard work, earning accolades in both domains while managing her professional career. Roopasri’s artistic journey began at the age of six when she started learning classical dance under Guru Aparna.

Over the next 15 years, she performed more than 1,200 times, enthralling audiences at significant pilgrimage centres such as Varanasi, Tirupati, Shirdi, and Srisailam. Notably, she participated in record-breaking performances organised by Siliconandhra that earned recognition in the Guinness World Records in 2010 and 2016.

In 2019, Roopasri transitioned to theatre, joining PVN Krishna’s troupe.

Her performance in ‘Kanakapusya Ragam’, directed by the legendary SK Misro was a turning point in her theatre career, earning her praise for her dialogue delivery, expressions, and body language.

Her efforts were recognised when she won the Best Actor Award at the Pantham Padmanabham Memorial Kala Parishad in Kakinada for her best performance in the play ‘Kanakapursya Ragam’ produced by Drusya Vedika.

Reflecting on her journey, Roopasri expressed gratitude to her mentors, particularly Dr PVN Krishna, SK Misro, YS Krishneswara Rao, and Balaji Naik, for their guidance and support.

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Roopasri excelled academically, completing her B Tech at NRI College of Engineering. She now works with DXC Technologies, balancing her professional and artistic aspirations seamlessly.

Roopasri credits her parents for being her pillar of support. “They have always encouraged me to pursue my dreams, whether in academics, dance, or theatre. Their guidance and involvement ensure I make the right choices,” she said.

Her family’s artistic inclination is evident with her brother Chanekya being a skilled western dancer. Roopasri herself has collaborated with a band and contributed to albums, further showcasing her versatility.