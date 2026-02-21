Rs 1 lakh prizes for contest on Kondapalli toys

Vijayawada: The Kondapalli Bommalu Poti – 2026, offering prizes and certificates worth Rs 1 lakh, was formally launched at Kondapalli Experience Centre under the initiative of NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

The event was inaugurated by Joint Collector S Ilakkiya in the presence of the Chairperson of Kondapalli Municipality, Tourism department officials, CEO of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) Vijayawada G Krishnan, representatives of Kondapalli Arts and Crafts Society, artisans, and other stakeholders.

The competition is being organised by the RTIH, Vijayawada, with the support of the NTR district Administration and the Department of Tourism, in association with Kondapalli Arts and Crafts Society.

Addressing the gathering, the JC highlighted the need to preserve the traditional Kondapalli toy craft and provide structured platforms to encourage artisans.

She stated that the initiative aims to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage while enhancing livelihood opportunities for traditional craftsmen.

The competition will be held from Sunday to March 8. Completed toys must be submitted on March 9 between 10 am and 5 pm. The themes for the competition include Heritage and Culture, Gen Z and Modern, Festivals, Sustainable Development Goals and others. The competition is expected to attract wide participation from artisans and serve as a significant step toward revitalising the iconic Kondapalli craft tradition.