Rs 106.89 cr sanctioned for new railway zone HQ

Nellore: Minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that South Coast Railway Zone has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 106.89 crore and the railways asked the officials to identify land for construction of zonal headquarters office complex in Vizag city.

He added that an amount of Rs 7.29 lakh has been spent in 2022-23 for setting up the zone.

He was answering a question on Friday asked by Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy. Vaishnaw said railways have been directed to take up preliminary activities like land survey, preparation of complete layout plan of the office complex, residential colony and other construction prerequisites. Basic conceptual building plans have since been prepared, he informed.

The minister said the jurisdictional issues considered by the committee constituted on setting up of new zone were to examine and review the area mentioned in the Detailed Project Report for ensuring seamless movement of freight passenger traffic keeping in view the adequacy of maintenance infrastructure for rolling stock and other operational issues. The committee has submitted its report, he said.