Rs 139.71 cr disbursed in Nandyal district

Bethamcherla (Nandyal district): Finance Minister and Nandyal district in-charge Minister Payyavula Keshav reaffirmed the State government’s unwavering commitment to farmers, stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is implementing historic measures to make Andhra Pradesh a horticulture hub.

Speaking at district-level release of second instalment of Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan 2025-26 at Yambai village on Wednesday, he announced that Rs 139.71 crore has been credited to 2,06,052 farmers in Nandyal district. He praised the government’s service-oriented approach in fulfilling every welfare promise and urged farmers in horticulture-rich areas like Yambai to adopt crop diversification, mixed and inter-cropping, modern irrigation, and efficient resource use for higher productivity. He highlighted ongoing support through schemes like Thalliki Vandanam, Deepam, and drip irrigation subsidies to strengthen rural livelihoods.

District Collector G Raja Kumari informed that farmers receive Rs 14,000 annually under Annadata Sukhibhava plus Rs 6,000 from PM Kisan. The first instalment Rs 140.57 crore had already disbursed in the district.

She called for reduced chemical fertiliser (especially urea) usage, regulated water consumption, crop rotation, and expansion of natural farming, with the district targeting one lakh acres under natural farming.

Dhone MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, a farmer himself, assured resolution of the region’s chronic water scarcity through 2–3 TMC supply from Gorukallu reservoir.

During the programme, the Minister, MLA, and Collector presented a mega cheque of Rs 23.63 crore to 35,011 farmers of Dhone constituency under the combined Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan benefits.