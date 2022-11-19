Rs 1.47 cr subsidies given to 32 industries: DRO Srinivasa Rao

Tirupati: District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Srinivasa Rao stated that lands were allocated by APIIC to four new industries in the district while Rs 1.47 crore subsidies were sanctioned to 32 industries as per the recommendations of the inspection committee. He presided over the meeting of District Industries and Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) at the Collectorate on Friday. Member convenor of DIEPC and district industries department General Manager Prathap Reddy presented the agenda before the meeting.

The DRO said that 336 permits were given to industrial constructions in the district through a single desk portal and asked the officials concerned to deal with another 20 applications without any delay. He revealed that two acres were allotted to SVR Eco zone private limited at Velampadu industrial park, 3.32 acres to Century Adhesive and chemicals limited in Akkampeta industrial park and 1.01 acres to Coastal Drugs in Atthivaram industrial park.

Following the recommendations of the inspection and monitoring committee, Rs.1.47 crore subsidies including investment, electricity, interest, SGST subsidies, stamp duty etc., have been sanctioned to 32 industries. Regarding safety standards and environment parameters in industries, inspections are mandatory as per GO no 78 and from August 2022 inspections were held in 67 industries. The DRO asked the officials to complete inspections in the remaining industries soon.

APIIC Zonal Managers Suhana Sony and Chandrasekhar, Lead Bank manager Subhash, TUDA secretary S Lakshmi and fire services officer Ramanaiah were present.